Randeep’s daredevil stunt in Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai

Mumbai: Randeep Rai, who essays the role of ideal lover boy Sameer Maheshwari in Sony TV's Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai, has been compared to the heartthrobs of the 90s – Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan by his huge fan following. Randeep is all set to mimic one more superstar from a hit movie of the 90s with a daredevil motorcycle stunt.

Recreating Ajay Devgan’s hit debut movie – ‘Phool Aur Kaante’ amazing stunt of riding pillion on two motorcycles at the same time, Randeep will now wow audiences on television riding two motorcycles similar to the action hero.

When contacted Randeep Rai confirms, “My entry on ‘Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai’ had been shot in a distinct way wherein I was shown riding a pair of roller skates being dragged with two motorcycles. The creative team has now shot another stunt that involves two motorcycles yet again. Initially, I was a bit scared as balancing myself on two motorcycles is not an easy task. The riders need to be in perfect co-ordination or else it can result in a nasty fall. It was a thrilling experience to do this stunt and I can imagine how Ajay Sir must have felt after completing the stunt. It’s truly challenging!”

In the upcoming track of the show, Sameer has relocated to Delhi and contacts Naina through letters and intermittent telephone calls. During his stay in Delhi, Sameer falls into bad company and spends all his time with them. On the other hand, after failing in her exams, Naina gets engrossed in her studies.