Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Randeep’s daredevil stunt in Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
07 Apr 2018 04:20 PM

Mumbai: Randeep Rai, who essays the role of ideal lover boy Sameer Maheshwari in Sony TV's Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai, has been compared to the heartthrobs of the 90s – Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan by his huge fan following. Randeep is all set to mimic one more superstar from a hit movie of the 90s with a daredevil motorcycle stunt.  

Recreating Ajay Devgan’s hit debut movie – ‘Phool Aur Kaante’  amazing stunt of riding pillion on two motorcycles at the same time, Randeep will now wow audiences on television riding two motorcycles similar to the action hero.

What do you think about Randeep Rai?

When contacted Randeep Rai confirms, My entry on ‘Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai’ had been shot in a distinct way wherein I was shown riding a pair of roller skates being dragged with two motorcycles. The creative team has now shot another stunt that involves two motorcycles yet again. Initially,  I was a bit scared as balancing myself on two motorcycles is not an easy task. The riders need to be in perfect co-ordination or else it can result in a nasty fall. It was a thrilling experience to do this stunt and I can imagine how Ajay Sir must have felt after completing the stunt. It’s truly challenging!”

In the upcoming track of the show, Sameer has relocated to Delhi and contacts Naina through letters and intermittent telephone calls. During his stay in Delhi, Sameer falls into bad company and spends all his time with them. On the other hand, after failing in her exams, Naina gets engrossed in her studies.

Tags > Randeep Rai, Sony TV, Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai, daredevil stunt, Phool Aur Kaante, Ajay Devgan,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Two wives syndrome on TV

Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Romit Raj
Romit Raj
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Rajev Paul
Rajev Paul
Rahul Bhatt
Rahul Bhatt
Manish Tulsiyani
Manish Tulsiyani
Khushwant Walia
Khushwant Walia
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Rashmi Desai
Rashmi Desai
Aalesha
Aalesha
Gautam Rode
Gautam Rode

poll

Do you think Salman Khan should be bailed?

Do you think Salman Khan should be bailed?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Do you think Salman Khan should be jailed?

Do you think Salman Khan should be jailed?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days