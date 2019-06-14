News

Random college boys to propose Zara enraging Kabir in Ishq Subhan Allah

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
14 Jun 2019 10:03 AM

MUMBAI : The ongoing track of Ishq Subhan Allah is high on drama as Kabir and Zara are trying to mend their differences, and the two are working towards making their relationship good.

In the upcoming episode, Ruksar will be back in Kabir and Zara’s life and she will want to have Kabir in her life and for that she will go to any extreme.

Kabir and Zara will be having dinner in a restaurant and Ruksar won’t like this and she will try her best to spoil the fun.

Ruksar will thus send random college boys asking them to propose Zara, and they will follow her orders and will go and propose Zara.

Kabir will get angry and will beat up the boys out of jealousy.

It will be interesting to see if Kabir and Zara would ever come to know that behind this Ruksar is there, and to what extent Ruksar will go to get Kabir one will have to wait and watch.

