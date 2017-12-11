Rangiye Diye Jao has content that's visually appealing: Haranath Chakraborty

Veteran film director Haranath Chakraborty feels that audience will like Zee Bangla’s new soap Rangiye Diye Jao as its content is rich and it’s visually appealing.

He said to media recently, “It’s a good story. There is a section of audience who likes to watch a story with good subject or those who doesn’t like watching serials that showcase fights, love triangles, one man with three wives etc, I hope this serial will be liked by them.”

“The scenes are not limited to the four walls of the house. For almost 15 days, we have done outdoor shooting already. In this serial, one will get to see beautiful view of village, paddy field and the like…The canvas is beautiful. One gets to see all these in cinemas but hardly in serials. The content is rich and it is visually appealing. I am personally happy with this serial,” he added with a smile.

He further mentioned about the chemistry between the hero and heroine of the story. He said that their cute fights and the way they fall in love makes for an interesting story and their chemistry is beautiful. Actors Jeetu Kamal and Tumpa Ghosh are playing the male and female lead roles respectively.

Chakraborty has directed 10 episodes of the serial and later, Lakkhan Ghosh will take it ahead.

Speaking about Ghosh, he said, “I may have shot the first 10 episodes but he has always been there with me. He has seen how I have shot the scenes. He was there with me since the beginning. He has done serials before so he will do well.”

Produced by Chayabani Balaji Entertainment, Rangiye Diye Jao will start from tonight (11 December) at 10:30 pm.