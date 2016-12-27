Rani to learn about Raja being alive in Zee TV’s Ek Tha Raja

Anxious to learn about the upcoming twist in your favourite show Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani (Zee TV and Sphereorigins)? If yes, this piece of news will definitely make your day.

As per the current story, Rani (Eisha Singh) believes Raja (Sarrtaj Gill) to be dead and Iqbal (Iqbal Khan) being the killer. Hence, she is staying with Iqbal, seeking opportunity to avenge and kill him.

However, Raja is still alive and is being manipulated by Bindu (Poonam Preet), who has brainwashed him into believing that Rani no longer loves him and that’s why she is staying with Iqbal.

In the coming episode, on New Year ’s Eve, Raja would don the disguise of sardar Angad. Rani will manage to see through his appearance con and feel happy on being alive.

Rani would ask Bindu to take Raja away from the venue as she would want to make her move to avenge Iqbal’s act of attempting Raja’s murder.

On the other hand, Raja will still be unaware about Rani’s secretive move to prove Iqbal culprit.

Phew...Too much drama!

Will Raja and Rani get back together?

We reached out to Eisha but she remained busy shooting.