Rani Mukerji promotes Hichki in Zee Bangla's Dadagiri

Kolkata, 1 February 2018: Rani Mukerji soon will be seen gracing Zee Bangla's quiz based show Dadagiri, which is hosted by Sourav Ganguly.

The Bollywood actress will be seen promoting Hichki on the nonfiction Bengali show.

Hichki is an upcoming Hindi film, produced by Maneesh Sharma under the banner of Yash Raj Films. The Sidharth P Malhotra directorial will see Mukerji essaying the role of a teacher having Tourette syndrome.

So, get ready to catch the actress in Dadagiri!

The particular episode will be aired on 4 February at 9.30 pm.