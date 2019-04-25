News

Rani reveals a dearly guarded secret tonight

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
25 Apr 2019 04:05 PM

MUMBAI: Star Bharat’s popular show, Ek Thi Rani Ek Tha Raavan will see a shocking revelation in tonight’s episode. The lead actress Rani will finally reveal a dearly guarded secret under dire circumstances. In the show tonight, Raghav suffers a major blow on account of Rivaaj but Premlata, Raghav’s step-mother, blames Rani for the misfortune and asks her to get away from Raghav. So far, Rani has successfully sabotaged many malicious plans of Rivaaj to protect Raghav but will she be able to save Raghav from Rivaaj this time? Why does Premlata want to throw Rani out of the house?  

To know, tune in to Star Bharat tonight at 8:00 PM to find out about the shocking revelation on Ek thi Rani Ek Tha Raavan. 

Tags > Ek Thi Rani Ek Tha Raavan, Star Bharat, Raghav, Premlata, Rani, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

These guests grace The Kapil Sharma show

These guests grace The Kapil Sharma show
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Jay Soni
Jay Soni
Yashdeep Nain
Yashdeep Nain
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Ragini Khanna
Ragini Khanna
Aditi Sajwan
Aditi Sajwan
Rishi Bhutani
Rishi Bhutani
Saurabh Pande
Saurabh Pande
Yami Gautam
Yami Gautam
Ssharad Malhotra
Ssharad Malhotra
Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone

past seven days