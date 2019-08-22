Rani’s plan flops as Kabir marries Pooja in Ek Bhram Sarvagunna Sampanna

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ Ek Bhram Sarvagunna Sampanna is gearing up for major twists and drama.



It was earlier seen that Kabir is determined to marry Pooja and exact revenge.



After the haldi, sangeet, and mehendi, finally, the wedding day arrives.



However, Rani, who is not happy with this development as she loves Kabir, has her kidnapped so that she herself can marry Kabir.



But Kabir realizes that the bride sitting next to him is not Pooja but Rani.



Hence, he begins his search for Pooja.



He soon finds and marries her, and Rani’s bride swapping fails miserably.



