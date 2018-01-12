Rannvijay to play cop in a new digital series

Actor-anchor Rannvijay Singha will be seen as a tough policeman in a new digital original titled "Kaushiki" on Viu.

"Not a stranger to the digital space, the 'Roadies' veteran will be adding a layer of mystery and excitement by portraying the role of a tough cop on the show," a statement said.

The show is described as a gripping thriller about how things go horribly wrong between a group of friends and how their relationship is tested thereafter.

Its shoot is already going on in full swing.

(Source: IANS)



