Rano to announce Rishi’s engagement with Nethra in Kasam

It’s time to witness some wedding drama in Colors’ popular daily Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki (Balaji Telefilms).

The ongoing episode will revolve around the wedding drama of Nethra (Praneeta Sahu) and Rishi (Ssharad Malhotra).

Recently, we saw Tanuja (Kratika Sengar) scared of the fact that Rishi would marry Nethra. But will Tanuja’s worst fear come true?

Read on to know what we have learned about the upcoming episodes –

Our source informs us, “Further, Rishi’s engagement with Nethra will be announced by Rano (Vibha Chibber). Eventually, Rishi will agree to get engaged to Nethra with a motive to make Tanuja feel jealous and with a hope that this will make her confess her love for Rishi.”

We tried but could not reach to Ssharad for a comment.

Will Tanuja confess her love for Rishi and stop the engagement? The upcoming episode of the popular show will unfold the answer to this question.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more updates.