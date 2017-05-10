Hot Downloads

Shakti Arora
Shakti Arora
Faisal Razak Khan
Faisal Razak Khan
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Sambhavna Seth
Sambhavna Seth
Poonam Pandey
Poonam Pandey
Jeetendra
Jeetendra
Simple Kaul
Simple Kaul
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Meghna Naidu
Meghna Naidu

quickie
Farhan Imroze

I have nothing against one night stands: Farhan Imroze

more quickie Click Here

poll

Which upcoming show are you waiting to watch?

Which upcoming show are you waiting to watch?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

Ranveer Brar to host food truck reality show

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
10 May 2017 03:06 PM

Chef Ranveer Brar is set to host a food truck reality show titled "Femme Foodies" which promises to explore the concept of "gourmet on wheels".

To air on Living Foodz from May 22, "Femme Foodies" will redefine the dishes typically associated with food trucks with a bevy of 10 female contestants competing with each other for the main award which will be a state-of-the-art food truck, said a statement.

Shot in the picturesque locales of Goa, Brar will be joined by chef Anahita Dhondy and chef Shagun Mehra who will evaluate the contestants on the parameters of vision, technique and expression that they bring to the table.

"I strongly believe that food trucks are here to stay and will definitely gain popularity going forward. They are versatile and can easily adapt to any cuisine, culture and destination. 'Femme Foodies' is set to redefine the food commonly popular with food trucks.

"It's truly a first-of-its-kind show and the concept is extremely gripping, with challenging tasks, major twists and turns throughout the competition! All the contestants have showcased clear determination, dedication and passion," Brar said in a statement.

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Ranveer Brar, Reality show, food truck, Femme Foodies, Anahita Dhondy, Shagun Mehra,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top