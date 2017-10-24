Guruodev Bhalla and Dhaval Gada’s popular daily Udann is unfolding some major twists in its ongoing episodes.

The recent episodes of the daily focusses on Suraj (Vijayendra Kumeria) and Chakor’s (Meera Deosthale) struggle to escape from the den of Ranvijay (Vikas Bhalla). Suraj has already come to rescue Chakor and the duo has been playing hide and seek game with Ranvijay.

Now, we hear, in the upcoming episodes of the series, the viewers will get to witness some major drama amidst Diwali celebrations.

Read on to know what the upcoming track has in store –

Our source informs us, “Suraj and Chakor will be celebrating Diwali together and they will play Antakshari as well in the absence of Ranvijay at his home. Suraj and Chakor will be totally unaware of the impending storm awaiting to play a spoil sport in their happiness. Ranvijay will announce his marriage with Chakor which is scheduled to happen in a short span of time.”

(Also Read: Colors' Udann to take a leap)

OMG! What will Suraj and Chakor do now?

We tried to get in touch with the actors but they remained unavailable.

Keep reading this space for more updates.