Gear up for some high voltage drama on Colors’ Udann as we all know that Chakor (Meera Deosthale)has landed herself into another mess with a psychotic Ranvijay obessesing over her. The episodes recently telecast how Suraj (Vijayendra Kumeria) and Chakor finally realize that they have been separated by none other than Imli. Also, Suraj discovers that Chakor is not married to Ranvijay (Vikas Bhalla) and that she is pregnant with Suraj’s baby.

After a house arrest drama where Chakor has been kept captive by Ranvijay, a havaldar will be seen helping Chakor by slipping a phone into a watermelon peel so that she can contact Suraj. However, Ranvijay will find out about this and will bash up the havaldar.

Though Chakor will manage the situation well for that time, Ranvijay’s autocracies will increase to an extent that he will for Chakor to get married to him.

Chakor will definitely retaliate but will Ranvijay to let her go? How will Suraj save his lady love?