It’s time to witness the grand win of good over evil on Guruodev Bhalla and Dhaval Gada’s popular daily Udann that airs on Colors.

The loyal audience of the daily would know how Ranvijay (Vikas Bhalla) has wrecked havoc in the lives of Chakor (Meera Deosthale) and Suraj (Vijayendra Kumeria). In the recent episode, Ranvijay had shot Chakor and on the other hand, Suraj had collected all the evidences against Ranvijay.

Now, we hear, Chakor and Suraj’s efforts to expose Ranvijay will finally pay off!

Read on to know what next is in store for the viewers –

Our source informs us, “In the upcoming episodes of the daily, Ranvijay will attack Suraj to stop him from producing the evidences to the police commissioner but still Suraj will succeed in doing so. Eventually, Ranvijay will get arrested.”

Finally, after winning over the evil, Suraj and Chakor will reunite and plan to return to Azaadgunj.

We tried to get in touch with the actors but they remained busy shooting.

Will the happiness last long for Suraj and Chakor? Only time will tell.

Keep reading this space for more updates.