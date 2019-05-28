Ranvijay Singh, Vaibhav Tatwawaadi, Mahesh Majrekar, and Raima Sen to star in upcoming web-series

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with some interesting updates from the digital world.



We recently reported about Donna Munshi of Karwaan fame and Ruslaan Mumtaz of Mera Pehla Pehla Pyaar Hai fame to be seen in an upcoming web-series.



Now, the latest update is that Netflix is coming up with yet another intriguing web-series. Host and actor Ranvijay Singh, popular Marathi actor Vaibhav Tawawaadi, the very talented Mahesh Manjrekar, and Bollywood actress Raima Sen will be seen in the project.



A source close to the project said, 'The makers were contemplating between two major OTT platforms, but Netflix have bagged the deal'



According to our sources, the project will be similar in format to Netflix's popular web-series Lust Stories, wherein four different stories will be told. The project is being produced by Venus Worldwide.



The makers have roped in popular directors like Mahesh Manjrekar, Priyadarshani, Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury (Tony Da), and Sujeet Sarkar.



Ranvijay, Vaibhav, and Raima will feature in the story directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, wherein he will also play a cameo.



We couldn’t get through to the actors for a comment.



Stay tuned to this space for more updates.