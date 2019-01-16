Ranvir turns Raavan and kidnaps Ishika in Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop is filled with melodrama. Finally, Ishika and Roop have exposed Ranvir in front of everyone.



In the upcoming episode, Ranvir returns once again to take revenge from Roop and Ishika. Ranvir enters the house when Roop is not at home and kidnaps Ishika in disguise.



Ranvir plots the same drama in which Raavan comes home to get food and then kidnaps Sita.



Kamla tries to save Ishika, but Ranvir hits her hard and she collapses.



Ranveer manages to flee with Ishika, and Kamla informs Roop about the same.



It will be interesting to see how Roop saves Ishika from Ranvir.