Ranvir will persuade Aanchal to fall in love with Kabir again in Haasil

With its gripping narrative, Sony TV’s Haasil, which is produced by Alchemy Films, has successfully managed to keep the audience hooked to the show and as a result it is receiving good response from the audience.

Going by the last episodes, the viewers would already know that Kabir (Vatsal Sheth) was shot down, thanks to Aanchal (Nikita Dutta). And the duo has already seen problems arising in their new budding relationship.

Now we hear that in the coming episodes, the makers will introduce another astonishing track.

According to a little birdie, Shikha (Sheeba Akashdeep) will blame Aanchal for the consequence that Kabir met with. She would not like the fact that even after the accident she is with Kabir. She will lecture her for her wrongdoings. Shikha will ask Aanchal to leave her son Kabir.

Now guess what will happen?

Well, the mother son bond will try to divide the budding romance. However, his brother Ranvir (Zayed Khan) will try to ignite the lost spark in their relationship. He will try to rebuild their feelings for each other. Ranvir who was in love with the beautiful lady will understand the whole situation.

According to an insider, in the upcoming track, Ranvir will analyze the situation and try to rekindle their romance. He will talk to Aanchal and try to persuade her to not leave his brother. Ranvir will ask her to forgive Kabir and love him again.

The writers will then incorporate the track to rekindle the love between Kabir and Aanchal.

Well, the question that arises now is whether this is just a ploy by the Raichand brothers or the makers will bring some new twists in the plot. That is something the viewers will get to know once the track goes on air.

