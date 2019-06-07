News

Rape-accused actor Karan Oberoi granted bail

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
07 Jun 2019 04:48 PM

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Friday granted bail to television actor and singer Karan Oberoi a month after he was arrested on charges of raping and blackmailing a woman.

Granting a Rs 50,000 bail to Oberoi, Justice Revati Mohite-Dere came down heavily on the victim and police in the matter, said his lawyer Dinesh Tiwari.

In an FIR lodged on May 4, the 34-year-old victim had alleged that Oberoi had raped her in 2017 on the pretext of marriage, filmed the act and then extorted money from her under the threat of making the video go viral.

On May 6, Oberoi was arrested and sent to police custody. Later, he was remanded to judicial custody even as his bail plea was pending with the sessions court.

In the bail plea, Tiwari contended that the FIR was false, his client (Oberoi) never promised to marry the victim, and the victim lodged another FIR by staging an attack to deny him bail.

(Source: IANS) 

