Rape drama to keep you hooked to Star Plus’ Chandra Nandni

The magnum opus historical drama Chandra Nandni has been giving audience some really interesting tracks.

The Balaji Telefilms show by Star Plus recently saw romance blooming between the leads Chandra and Nandni (Rajat Tokas and Shweta Basu Prasad).

But now, another tragic tale will strike the couple and threaten to mar their relationship.

Nandni’s cousin will arrive at her place to spend some time with her. There she will meet Chandra’s cousin and fall in love with him.

Both Chandra and Nandni will be happy with their association and will make plans to get them formally engaged. But things will get messy when her cousin will get raped.

OMG!

And guess what readers; the entire blame will befall upon Chandra of raping her.

Shares a source, “The rapist would have left some evidence that will point fingers towards Chandra as the culprit. Though he will cry innocent, people would blame him of spoiling a young girl’s life.”

Things would only look positive for Chandra when Nandni would come ahead and extend her support towards her husband. She will claim that her husband can never stoop low and that it is a ploy to malign his image.

Is Chandra innocent? Then who is the real culprit?

The actors remained unavailable to comment.

Stay hooked to Tellychakkar.com to know what lies ahead in the story.