Rapid fire with Bengali beauty Ishita Gangopadhyay

31 Oct 2018

MUMBAI: Television actors have a very dedicated fanbase, who not only like their characters but also their real off-screen personalities. We at TellyChakkar help you know your favourite celebrity a tad better.

We got chatty with Bengali beauty Ishita Gangopadhyay and got some interesting and fun answers to our questions. Read on!

Your nickname

My nickname is Mamon, which is a very common nickname among Bengalis. People also call me Mishti and Shona.

Your favourite co-star

Rajesh Jais, who played my father in Shastri Sisters, and Rajeshwari Sachdeva, who played my mother-in-law in Peshwa Bajirao

Food item you can eat anytime in a day

I love fish and milk. I can have fish and milk anytime in a day.

Good script or money

Good script. Always. Money will follow a good script.

Idea of a perfect life partner

I don’t believe in a ‘perfect life partner’, as you can click with totally different personalities, and thus, one should not have presumptions on the same.

One offer you regret not accepting

During my cameo in Ishq Ka Rang Safed, I got an offer for a true story based feature film on the life of women in Himachal. The movie is doing pretty well.

A character you would love to do in future

Something raw and rural

Frequently used word

I use the word “like” many times.

Daily soaps or costume drama

Both have their own unique flavours. A costume drama enhances your beauty and is very challenging, and getting a costume drama is pretty rare. Daily soaps with social messages have unique importance. Difficult to choose one.

Western or Indian outfits?

I love traditional attires, especially sarees.

We hope you liked the rapid-fire segment with cutie pie Ishita. Want your favorite actor to feature in the same? Post your requests in the comments section below.

