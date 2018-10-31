Rapid fire with Bengali beauty Ishita Gangopadhyay

MUMBAI: Television actors have a very dedicated fanbase, who not only like their characters but also their real off-screen personalities. We at TellyChakkar help you know your favourite celebrity a tad better.

We got chatty with Bengali beauty Ishita Gangopadhyay and got some interesting and fun answers to our questions. Read on!

Your nickname

My nickname is Mamon, which is a very common nickname among Bengalis. People also call me Mishti and Shona.

Your favourite co-star

Rajesh Jais, who played my father in Shastri Sisters, and Rajeshwari Sachdeva, who played my mother-in-law in Peshwa Bajirao