Raqesh Bapat and Rithvik Dhanjani begin sculpting their Ganpatis

MUMBAI: TV hunks Raqesh Bapat and Rithvik Dhanjani have put on their creative hats to create magic again!

Any guesses what these two talented boys up to?

As we know, Hindu festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is around the corner. Typically a ten-day festival, it revers Lord Ganesha. The festival is marked with the installation of Ganesha idols at homes or in pandals. The festival is celebrated with much enthusiasm in the city.

Raqesh and Rithvik too are gearing up for Ganesh Utsav, as they have been doing each year but in their own style!

The duo sculpts the idol of Ganesh every year personally and worships the same.

Now, isn’t that inspiring?

On the work front, Raqesh’s latest release is John Abraham’s maiden Marathi venture Savita Damodar Paranjpe, where he is seen with Subodh Bhave and Trupti Toradmal.

Rithvik will soon be seen hosting India's Got Talent.

The talented actors have already put their hands, hearts, and souls into making the special idol. Take a look!

A post shared by Rithvik Dhanjani Fanclub (@rithvikdofficialfc) on Sep 1, 2018 at 8:39am PDT