Rashmi Sharma gives ‘TV break’ to Days of Tafree actor Ashmyrrah Singhh

By SrividyaRajesh
13 Feb 2017 12:31 PM

Producer Rashmi Sharma is known to bring in new talent to television!! Now, the acclaimed Producer who roped in lot of new talents in her movie, Days of Tafree will bring in one talented face who was part of the movie to television!!

We are talking about actress Ashmyrrah Singhh, who played an important character in the above-said movie. 

The girl will be seen in Rashmi Sharma Productions’ modernized version of Romeo and Juliet for Sony Entertainment Television.

As reported by us, Siya Ke Ram fame Madirakshi Mundle will play the female lead, while the toss-up for the male lead will happen between Vishal Vashishtha and Shaktii Arora. 

As per a credible source, “Ashmyrrah will be playing a funny, positive role, all time making jokes.”

We buzzed Ashmyrrah, but could not reach out to her. 

The model turned actress has done many commercials for Pears soap, Yippee Noodles, Yakult, Endura Kids etc. 

Here’s wishing her all the very best!!

