Rasika Duggal lands role in Zoya Akhtar's film

Actress Rasika Duggal, currently seen in TV show "P.O.W. Bandi Yuddh Ke", has landed a role in Zoya Akhtar's film in "Bombay Talkies 2".



Talking about it, Rasika said, "This is the first time I'm working with Zoya. She had watched my short film 'Chutney', where she really liked my part and she called me to congratulate me for the award the film won and then she asked if I would be willing to play a part in her upcoming project."



"I was overjoyed because she is one of the directors you want to work with. She's one of those directors who have the talent to have a very good mix between making a film of a high scale and great content. I have always admired her work, I was pretty thrilled when she called me for the part in 'Bombay Talkies 2'," Rasika said in a statement.



Rasika, who also has a plum part to play in Nandita Das's "Manto", has already shot for Zoya's project. Her shoot lasted around five days.



"Bombay Talkies 2" is the sequel of "Bombay Talkies", a 2013 project which brought together four directors -- Dibakar Bannerjee, Anurag Kashyap, Karan Johar and Zoya -- to commemorate a century of Indian Cinema. The film was an ensemble of four short films based on the theme of cinema.



Now four years later, the quartet is coming back with all new stories to tell.

