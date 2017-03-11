Hot Downloads

Faisal Razak Khan
Faisal Razak Khan
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Vivek Dahiya
Vivek Dahiya
Aamir Dalvi
Aamir Dalvi
Sambhavna Seth
Sambhavna Seth
Ram Kapoor
Ram Kapoor
Poonam Pandey
Poonam Pandey
Arjun Bijlani
Arjun Bijlani
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Prince Narula
Prince Narula

quickie
Varunn Jain

If you play safe, then one night stands are interesting: Varunn Jain

more quickie Click Here

poll

Which celeb do you want play Holi with?

Which celeb do you want play Holi with?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Will you watch Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya?

Will you watch Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

Rasika Duggal lands role in Zoya Akhtar's film

By TellychakkarTeam
11 Mar 2017 01:50 PM

Actress Rasika Duggal, currently seen in TV show "P.O.W. Bandi Yuddh Ke", has landed a role in Zoya Akhtar's film in "Bombay Talkies 2".

Talking about it, Rasika said, "This is the first time I'm working with Zoya. She had watched my short film 'Chutney', where she really liked my part and she called me to congratulate me for the award the film won and then she asked if I would be willing to play a part in her upcoming project."

"I was overjoyed because she is one of the directors you want to work with. She's one of those directors who have the talent to have a very good mix between making a film of a high scale and great content. I have always admired her work, I was pretty thrilled when she called me for the part in 'Bombay Talkies 2'," Rasika said in a statement.

Rasika, who also has a plum part to play in Nandita Das's "Manto", has already shot for Zoya's project. Her shoot lasted around five days.

"Bombay Talkies 2" is the sequel of "Bombay Talkies", a 2013 project which brought together four directors -- Dibakar Bannerjee, Anurag Kashyap, Karan Johar and Zoya -- to commemorate a century of Indian Cinema. The film was an ensemble of four short films based on the theme of cinema.

Now four years later, the quartet is coming back with all new stories to tell.

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Rasika Duggal, Zoya Akhtar, film, Bollywood, Bombay Talkies 2, P.O.W. Bandi Yuddh Ke, TV actress,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top