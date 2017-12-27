Hot Downloads

News

Ratan to be attacked during his engagement in Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
27 Dec 2017 01:59 PM

Sony TV’s Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya (Shashi Sumeet Productions) will bring forth an interesting drama just before Ratan (Rohit Suchanti) and Diya’s (Tejasswi Prakash Wayangankar) engagement.

The entire house is ready for some grand band baaja baarat. Ratan will be on his mare waiting to reach the venue of the wedding while the family members will groove on the classic dhol beats.

As we already know, Ratan’s life is in danger and this time, it will be Bhuvan Singh (Jiten Lalwani) who will plan an unexpected attack.

A source informs, “While everyone will be seen enjoying, a sudden bang of firecrackers will scare the mare and it will be difficult for Ratan to control the animal. This will disrupt initial proceedings of the ceremony.”

Stay tuned for more updates.

 





