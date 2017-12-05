Ratan and Diya fall in love in Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya

Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya has been keeping the audiences glued to the television sets with its gripping narrative. Multiple attacks on Ratan Maan Singh (played by Rohit Suchanti) have been averted skilfully by the ever-watchful Diya (played by Tejasswi Prakash). Another twist in the tale lies ahead wherein Diya announces amongst the family members that she is planning a strategic move (Palatwar) to ensure Ratan’s safety.

On the other hand, Ratan’s friends feel that Diya may be in love with him, the reason she is so earnestly ensuring his safety at all costs. Ratan is puzzled and things take a different turn when Diya tells Ratan that her Palatwar plan is to pretend that both are in love to trick the conspirators which is strongly denied by Ratan.

What will happen when Ratan and Diya confess their love towards each other? Will the family accept it? Will they fall in love for real?