Hot Downloads

Monica Sehgal
Monica Sehgal
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Dhruv Bhandari
Dhruv Bhandari
Charlie Chaplin
Charlie Chaplin
Deepika Singh
Deepika Singh
Avika Gor
Avika Gor
Sushant Divgikar
Sushant Divgikar
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Sana Khan
Sana Khan
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra

quickie
Navina Bole would like to get naughty with Nakuul Mehta

Navina Bole would like to get naughty with Nakuul Mehta

more quickie Click Here

quickie
One night stands are not part of my life, says Anjum Fakih

One night stands are not part of my life, says Anjum Fakih

more quickie Click Here

poll

Which bride looks most stunning in her wedding attire?

Which bride looks most stunning in her wedding attire?
previous polls Click Here

Rate It

Who looks pretty in red?

Who looks pretty in red?

rate more Click here
Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Ratan and Diya fall in love in Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
05 Dec 2017 05:03 PM

Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya has been keeping the audiences glued to the television sets with its gripping narrative. Multiple attacks on Ratan Maan Singh (played by Rohit Suchanti) have been averted skilfully by the ever-watchful Diya (played by Tejasswi Prakash). Another twist in the tale lies ahead wherein Diya announces amongst the family members that she is planning a strategic move (Palatwar) to ensure Ratan’s safety.

On the other hand, Ratan’s friends feel that Diya may be in love with him, the reason she is so earnestly ensuring his safety at all costs. Ratan is puzzled and things take a different turn when Diya tells Ratan that her Palatwar plan is to pretend that both are in love to trick the conspirators which is strongly denied by Ratan.

What will happen when Ratan and Diya confess their love towards each other? Will the family accept it? Will they fall in love for real?

Tags > Rishte Likhenge Hum Naya, Sony Entertainment Television, Tejasswi, Prakash, Rohit Suchanti,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top