Ratan to fake an illness to avoid his honeymoon in Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya

Mumbai: The viewers of Sony TV’s daily drama Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya (Shashi Sumeet Productions) have been witnessing some interesting sequence in the daily drama post Ratan (Rohit Suchanti) and Diya’s (Tejasswi Prakash) wedding that happened in an unplanned way.

We hear that the audience will get to witness their honeymoon track in the upcoming episodes of the show.

Is it really going to happen?

Our source informs us that in the coming episodes, Ratan and Diya will unwillingly head towards their honeymoon destination. Ratan, who is strictly against the family’s decision for sending the newlyweds for their honeymoon, will come up with an idea to cancel it.

Yes, Ratan will fake an illness at the airport and interestingly, his plan will work. The doctors, who will be called to see Ratan, will advise him to avoid going on the trip and take rest.

Will the family ever learn about Ratan’s fake drama? Only time will tell.

TellyChakkar tried but could not reach the actors for a comment.