Ratan gets trapped in Sony TV's Rishta Likhenge...

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
27 Nov 2017 12:38 PM

The storyline of Sony TV's Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya (Shashi Sumeet Productions), has been getting more intense with several twists and death traps being laid to kill Ratan Sa.

In the forthcoming episodes, Ratan Sa (Rohit Suchanti) will be shown escaping the protection given by Diya. He will be seen loitering around with his friends in the restricted areas of Kesar Mahal palace. Soon they will land up in a torture room equipped with a lot of vague gadgets.

As Ratan will explore the place, some odds and ends will get activated leading to him getting trapped! 

(Also Read: Suyyash to play royal in 'Rishta Likhenge...')

Interestingly, all the equipments used for this sequence were real and complete precautions were taken by the crew to ensure a safety. 

How will Ratan find his way out of this torture room? Will Diya be able to find out Ratan’s whereabouts and come to his rescue once again or will the killers succeed this time around?

