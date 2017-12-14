Ratan gives away property to Diya; announces engagement in Rishta Hum Likhenge

Sony TV’s Rishta Hum Likhenge started on a controversial note, courtesy the hullabaloo that its prequel (Pehredaar Piya Ki) had created. Although the controversy around this daily is minimal, the writers are keeping the show buzzing with its gripping storyline.

TellyChakkar has learnt what is going to happen in the upcoming episodes of this Shashi-Sumeet Productions’ drama.

According to a reliable source, there will be a sequence in the upcoming episode wherein the entire family will be talking about Diya (Tejasswi Prakash) and Ratan (Rohit Suchanti) in the kitchen. While the whole family will be having their meal, Kaki Maa will start yelling at Jhumki and throw her bowl ather. Although Jhumki will be able to save herself from the bowl, it will hit Diya by mistake. Then Ratan will take Diya to hospital for her treatment.

Followed by that, we hear the duo will decide to get engaged. Therefore, after returning, Ratan will announce that he would like to get engaged to Diya.

There is more on the platter for viewers as we hear the makers have another big surprise.

Well, Ratan will also announce that he will give his property to Diya. He will transfer all his property in the name of Diya. This will leave the whole family shocked. Now whether the whole money transfer is a ploy by Diya to protect Ratan is something the viewers will only get to know in the comingepisodes.

Sounds exciting, right? To know more such exciting spoilers about your favourite daily shows stay glued to TellyChakkar.