Rati Agnihotri in Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji

Mumbai: Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji, the sequel of Diya Aur Baati Hum, has become one of the most loved and popular shows of Star Plus has managed to gain its own loyal audience especially the jodi of firebrand Kanak (Rhea Sharma) and the righteous Uma (Avinesh Rekhi). The cast and crew also went off to Bangkok to shoot their upcoming track.



To pep up the track and bring up the drama quotient, the makers are now in talks with the famous yesteryear actress Rati Agnihotri to be a part of the show. The makers are deciding to get the established actress to play the main villain in the show who will create problems in the fairy tale of Uma and Kanak.

Though the actress and the makers remained unavailable for a comment, we hope to see a new face in the show that will ensure edge-of-the-seat entertainment for the viewers.

