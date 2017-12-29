Rati Pandey’s special ‘Thank you Note’ to Producer for her role in Porus

Television beauty Rati Pandey is finally back after a long sabbatical with Sony TV's grand show Porus (Swastik Productions).

Playing the character of Anusuya, she slays it with her homespun and rustic look. Playing the mother of the titular character – Porus (Laskh Lalwani), she earlier came across as a brave queen and performed physical stunts too. After her introductory character, Rati is back again and portrays mental instability due to the shock of losing her son.

And we must say! She has spellbinded us with her breathtaking performance.

In fact, we cannot wait to see how Porus and Anusuya come to face with each other’s identities and become one.

With such a hypnotic performance, one can definitely say that Rati is one incredibly talented woman. And here we have her thanking her Producer, Siddharth Kumar Tewary for trusting and giving her the opportunity to essay the role –

Don’t you think Rati is fabulous as Anusuya in Porus? Drop in your views in the comment section below!