Raveen Tandon to judge Nach Baliye Season 9 ?

MUMBAI : There is a lot of news doing the rounds of the upcoming dance reality shows Nach Baliye season 9 which team Salman Khan has been finding it as a herculean task to put it together.

And now the show has been postponed and now there is buzz that the beautiful woman who shook her leg and made the nation dance to Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast in Mohra has been asked to judge the show.

Well, there was a buzz that jodis like Shahid – Mira or Malaika – Arbaaz but all these news are in the past and the delay as changed the face of the show. Raveena Tandon is in advanced talks with Salman Khan productions and Star Plus (broadcaster) and if all goes well, she will occupy one of the seats in the judges' panel.

Well, as per the news she is seriously considering the offer and positive about it. Raveena would be the best choice for being the judge of the show.