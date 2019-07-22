Raveena Tandon is all praises for Yuvika and Prince

MUMBAI: The new season of Nach Baliye just premiered 3 days ago, and the audience has given a thumbs up for the new season. This time, the concept of the the show is very different where not only real-life jodis will be performing but couples who have dated and broken up will be coming along with their exes to perform.

Well, the episode was hosted by Manish Paul and the producer of the show Salman Khan, and the famous jodis of Star Plus shows introduced the contestants.

From next week will begin the battle of dance between the contestants where they will perform, and the judges and the audiences will be judging them. It seems like the judges have been impressed by Prince and Yuvika.

Prince and Yuvika performed on Kar Har Maidan Fateh from Sanju, and Raveena was quite impressed by their performance where she said that Yuvika represents the power of women in her dance.

Well, there no doubt that Yuvika and Prince are quite popular among the audience and have great potential to win the show.

Check out the post here.