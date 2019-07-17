News

Raveena Tandon's cousin Kiran Rathore to participate in Bigg Boss 13?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
17 Jul 2019 05:22 PM

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most watched controversial reality shows. Now the fans of the show are eagerly waiting for the new season. They are also interested to know who all are going to participate in season 13. According to the latest reports, Raveena Tandon's cousin Kiran Rathore has been roped in for the show.

According to a report in SpotboyE.com, the actress recently met the makers to discuss the proposition and if all goes well, may agree to getting locked inside the controversial house. However, she has not signed on the dotted lines yet.

Kiran started her career as an assistant director in film Bal Brahmachari starring Karisma Kapoor, Puru Raajkumar and Deepak Tijori and made her debut with Jaspinder Narula's music video, Munda Tu Hain Punjabi Sona. She was also noticed in Subhash Ghai’s film, Yaadein, where she played Hrithik Roshan’s fiancé. 

Tags > Kiran Rathore, Raveena Tandon, Munda Tu Hain Punjabi Sona, Colors tv, Bigg Boss,

