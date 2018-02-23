Raveena Tandon is enjoying marital bliss

Mumbai:Actress Raveena Tandon walked down the memory lane on her wedding anniversary yesterday and said that she looks forward to creating more memories with her husband and film distributor Anil Thadani.



"Fourteen years gone by, of love and laughter, trust and honesty, equality and companionship, happiness and togetherness through thick and thin... Seems just like yesterday, and many more," Raveen posted on Twitter.



Raveena married Thadani in 2004. They have two children - Rasha and Ranbir. She had previously adopted Pooja and Chhaya as a single mother in 1995.

What do you think of RaveenaTandon?

The actress is known for films Dilwale, Mohra, Shool and Shab.