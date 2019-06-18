News

Ravi and Sargun's fun-filled TikTok video

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
18 Jun 2019 08:14 PM

MUMBAI: Ravi and Sargun are one of the most loved couples of television.  The two are adored by the audience and have a massive fan following. The duo met on the sets of 12/24 Karol Bagh and sparks flew between them. After dating for some, time they tied the knot in the year 2013.

Ravi and Sargun had participated in dance reality show Nach Baliye 5, and it was on this show that Ravi had proposed to Sargun.

Sargun is a huge star in Punjabi cinema, and her recent movie Chandigarh Amritsar Chandigarh is doing exceptionally well at the box office.

The TikTok app is a rage on social media these days. Recently, Ravi and Sargun shared a funny TikTok video on social media.

Ravi captioned it saying, 'Baby main tumse bohot pyaar karta hu.'

Check out the post here.

past seven days