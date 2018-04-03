Home > Tv > Tv News
Ravi Bhushan is the back bone of the show: Mohit Malik

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
03 Apr 2018 10:30 AM

Mumbai: Not just Bollywood celebrities but our very own telly town celebs have also become choosy about their roles. They put in a lot of hard work to hone their acting skills and win the hearts of the audience.

Well, Mohit Malik, currently seen in Star Plus’ Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala, is leaving no stone unturned to justify his character on the show.

In a conversation with TellyChakkar, Mohit spoke about his role in Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala, “I will be seen playing the role of a Rockstar which is very different from my earlier roles. The show focuses more on my character’s personal life than professional life. It mainly focuses on Sikander’s perspective.”

“My character demanded me to do a lot of homework. I worked hard to understand the characterization and behavior of Sikandar Singh Gill. I even have started writing a diary when I am on the sets as it gives me more edge,” further added Mohit who made his TV debut in 2005.

Taking about his experience of working with producers Gul Khan and Nilanjana, he said, “Both are super talented, very creative and I feel really lucky to be a part of the show; what better than having people who help you. They were always there when I needed their help.”

"Not just the producers but Ravi Bhushan, who is the director of the show, is simply a boon for us as this show is his baby. He is the back bone of the show. He understands the market and the audience quite well," he further added.

Mohit also shared a good news which will make his fans smile. He said, “I will be singing and recording a song in my voice for my show; I am currently taking classes to improve my skills and in a few months I will get to record my first song.”

Before wrapping up the interview, we also asked if he is interested in web series. “I prefer television as it has more reach compared to digital media,” replied Mohit who earlier acted in TV shows like Banoo Main Teri Dulhan, Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya, Phulwa and Doli Armaano KI to name a few.   

Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala is already on floor and the audiences are liking the storyline and the cast. We wish success to the makers and cast of the show.

