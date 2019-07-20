News

Ravi Dubey celebrates 5 years of Jamai Raja

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
20 Jul 2019 11:08 AM

MUMBAI: Jamai Raja was one of the most loved shows on television, and the show ranked well on the TRP ratings. The show made the leads Ravi Dubey and Nia Sharma household names, and the duo have a massive fan following now.

Jamai Raja will be soon back on Zee TV’s online portal as a web series, Jamai Raja 2.0. The show has another reason to celebrate as it completes 5 years, and there is no doubt that Ravi and Nia are overwhelmed with the success and love they are receiving from the audience.

Ravi recently shared a post on his Instagram account where some fans of the show and the actor are celebrating the completion of 5 years of the show.

Well, fans can’t wait to see their favorite pair back again.

Check out the post here.

In Pictures: &TV Actors try the face app

