Ravi Dubey reveals that there is a big twist in Jamai Raja

MUMBAI: Ravi Dubey is one of the best and versatile actors we have in the television industry. The actor was away from the television screens for quite some time, as he was busy anchoring reality shows and waiting for the right scripts.



Ravi shot to fame with his performance as Siddharth Khurana on Zee TV's most popular show Jamai Raja. The show was a huge success and was loved by the audience. The show went off air two years ago, but fans miss it to date.



Now, the serial is back as Jamai Raja 2.0, and it will be an online series and stream on Zee5. Everyone is very curious to know the plot.



Ravi shared a post where he said that his series is coming up with a big twist that even the audience won’t believe. This hint is building up curiosity among the audience.



Check the post here.