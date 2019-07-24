News

Ravi Dubey reveals that there is a big twist in Jamai Raja

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
24 Jul 2019 07:56 PM

MUMBAI: Ravi Dubey is one of the best and versatile actors we have in the television industry.  The actor was away from the television screens for quite some time, as he was busy anchoring reality shows and waiting for the right scripts.

Ravi shot to fame with his performance as Siddharth Khurana on Zee TV's most popular show Jamai Raja. The show was a huge success and was loved by the audience. The show went off air two years ago, but fans miss it to date.

Now, the serial is back as Jamai Raja 2.0, and it will be an online series and stream on Zee5. Everyone is very curious to know the plot.

Ravi shared a post where he said that his series is coming up with a big twist that even the audience won’t believe. This hint is building up curiosity among the audience.

Check the post here.

Tags > Ravi Dubey, Siddharth Khurana, Zee TV, Jamai Raja, Reality show,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra on the...

Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Aditya Redij
Aditya Redij
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Roshni Chopra
Roshni Chopra
Shaheer Sheikh
Shaheer Sheikh
Shaleen Malhotra
Shaleen Malhotra
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Asmita Sood
Asmita Sood
Gurmeet Choudhary
Gurmeet Choudhary
Pooja Misrra
Pooja Misrra

past seven days