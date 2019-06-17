News

Ravi Dubey’s ALTERNATE PROFESSION will leave you EXCITED!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
17 Jun 2019 06:11 PM

MUMBAI: Relying only on acting as a career option has always been tough, and it is always better to have an alternate career option or a business investment running, which will also help one pay bills while focusing on making the right choice of roles for a good acting career.

A lot of actors have ventured into restaurants and cafes as a business investment. Mohit Malik owns Homemade cafe, Toral Rasputra and Aasiya Kazi own a nail spa, and Simple Kaul own 1 BHK – a brew cafe, among a host of other popular known faces.  

And just like these actors, TV couple Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta have launched a hangout place in Gurgaon called Sandhouse Café, which serves American style gourmet burgers with beer and wine. The cafe is owned by their good friends Danny Alagh and Chirag Wadhwa. The two were recently spotted having a good time, and while Ravi poured a drink for himself, a chirpy and humourous Sargun mentioned that Ravi has now turned into a bartender apart from being an actor.

Ravi is an amazing actor, but if he were also an alcohol chef, don’t you think he would swoon all the girls off their feet?

Tags > Mohit Malik, Simple Kaul, Chirag Wadhwa, Ravi Dubey, Sargun Mehta, Danny Alagh,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Launch of ZEE5's Bombers with Indian...

Launch of ZEE5's Bombers with Indian Football Sensation - Sunil Chhetri
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan
Akanksha Juneja
Akanksha Juneja
Shivin Narang
Shivin Narang
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Aniruddh Dave
Aniruddh Dave
Shraddha Kapoor
Shraddha Kapoor
Sudeepa Singh
Sudeepa Singh
Roop Durgapal
Roop Durgapal
Shaheer Sheikh
Shaheer Sheikh
Shubhangi Atre
Shubhangi Atre

past seven days