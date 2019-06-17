Ravi Dubey’s ALTERNATE PROFESSION will leave you EXCITED!

MUMBAI: Relying only on acting as a career option has always been tough, and it is always better to have an alternate career option or a business investment running, which will also help one pay bills while focusing on making the right choice of roles for a good acting career.



A lot of actors have ventured into restaurants and cafes as a business investment. Mohit Malik owns Homemade cafe, Toral Rasputra and Aasiya Kazi own a nail spa, and Simple Kaul own 1 BHK – a brew cafe, among a host of other popular known faces.



And just like these actors, TV couple Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta have launched a hangout place in Gurgaon called Sandhouse Café, which serves American style gourmet burgers with beer and wine. The cafe is owned by their good friends Danny Alagh and Chirag Wadhwa. The two were recently spotted having a good time, and while Ravi poured a drink for himself, a chirpy and humourous Sargun mentioned that Ravi has now turned into a bartender apart from being an actor.

Ravi is an amazing actor, but if he were also an alcohol chef, don’t you think he would swoon all the girls off their feet?