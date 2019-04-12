Ravi Dubey’s important message for his fans

MUMBAI: Ravi Dubey these days is hosting the show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs on Zee TV. The actor rose to fame and became everyone’s favorite with his performance as Siddharth Khurana in Zee TV’s most popular show Jamai Raja.



Ravi is quite active on his social media accounts and keeps sharing posts with his fans to keep them updated.



The actor recently shared a video from Jamai Raja. The scene gives everyone a very important message. In the scene, Ravi talks about how people very easily give up in their life for silly reasons.



The dialogue is a powerful message for today’s generation. It communicate that to end one’s life for any reason, be it a failed relationship or having an argument with your parents, is not acceptable.



Check the post here.