News

Ravi Dubey’s important message for his fans

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
12 Apr 2019 07:34 PM
MUMBAI: Ravi Dubey these days is hosting the show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs on Zee TV. The actor rose to fame and became everyone’s favorite with his performance as Siddharth Khurana in Zee TV’s most popular show Jamai Raja. 

Ravi is quite active on his social media accounts and keeps sharing posts with his fans to keep them updated. 

The actor recently shared a video from Jamai Raja. The scene gives everyone a very important message. In the scene, Ravi talks about how people very easily give up in their life for silly reasons. 

The dialogue is a powerful message for today’s generation. It communicate that to end one’s life for any reason, be it a failed relationship or having an argument with your parents, is not acceptable. 

Check the post here.
Tags > Ravi Dubey, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs, Zee TV, Jamai Raja, Siddharth Khurana, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

In pics: Gayu and Samarth's sangeet ceremony...

In pics: Gayu and Samarth's sangeet ceremony in Yeh Rishta
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Vishal Singh
Vishal Singh
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Zulfi Syed
Zulfi Syed
Sarah-Jane Dias
Sarah-Jane Dias
Shantanu Maheshwari
Shantanu Maheshwari
Manisha Koirala
Manisha Koirala
Sumeet Vyas
Sumeet Vyas
Sara Khan
Sara Khan
Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio
Kritika Kamra
Kritika Kamra

past seven days