Ravi Dubey’s special message for Indian Soldiers

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
22 Apr 2019 08:31 PM

MUMBAI: Ravi Dubey is one of the most loved television stars, and he has a massive fan following. The actor is currently hosting the show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs but has been away from television serials for quite some time now.

Ravi is active on social media and frequently posts about himself to keep his fans and well-wishers updated. If we all are living without fear today, it’s thanks to our dear soldiers, as they guard our country and protect us from our enemies.

On the show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs, Ravi dedicated a lovely message to the soldiers of our country. He mentions how the Indian Army protects us and how they react to certain messages that they get.

It’s a very emotional message, and it will make you feel proud of the Indian Army and respect them even more.

Check out the emotional post here.

past seven days