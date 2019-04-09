News

Ravi Dubey suggests we vacation at this place

09 Apr 2019 06:15 PM
MUMBAI: Ravi Dubey is one of the most loved television stars, and he has a massive fan following. The actor is currently hosting the show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs but has been away from television serials for quite some time now.

Ravi is active on social media and frequently posts about himself to keep his fans and well-wishers updated.

Everybody loves to go on vacations. However, choosing the place becomes the biggest task.  Now, Ravi has shared a post where he spoke about the beauty of Abu Dhabi and said that one needs to go there for a holiday.

He also spoke about the tasty food and urged everyone to vacation there.

Check the post here.
