Ravi Dubey's LATEST achievement!

MUMBAI: Ravi Dubey is one of the most successful and loved actors of television. He rose to fame with his performance in the serial Jamai Raja and became a household name. The actor was last seen as the host of the Indian singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs but has been away from the television screens for quite some time.

These days, thanks to social media, fans can easily connect with their favorite actor. What's more? Actors can even chat with their followers.

Well, Ravi is quite active on his social media accounts and frequently updates his fans about his life.

Recently, the actor had a reason to celebrate as he touched 2 million followers on Instagram. The actor is quite overwhelmed with the love he has received from his fans.

To celebrate this success, Ravi’s fans sent him a sweet note and a cake and congratulated him. And he very sweetly thanked them for all the love and support.

Check out the post here.

On the work front, Ravi will soon be seen in Jamai Raja 2, which will stream on ZEE5.

Ravi roars with his acting prowess every time he is seen on screen. Extremely selective about his body of work, he always prefers quality over quantity. There is no doubt that he adds a certain quirkiness to his performances. His subtle display of deftness lends much-needed credence to otherwise mundane television viewing.

Post his success with Zee TV’s Jamai Raja, Ravi participated in adventurous reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi and hosted a couple of non-fictions shows like Sabse Smart Kaun and Rising Star.