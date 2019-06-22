News

Raza Murad, Usha Bachani, Surendra Pal, Sanjay Swaraj, and Mallika Ghai join Somji Shastri's Waris

MUMBAI: Noted producer Somji Shastri, who has produced shows like Rashi Villa and Adhikar...Ek Kasam Ek Tapasya on DD, is working on his new show.

Somji is bringing a show titled Waris, which is said to be a family drama. It will launch on an upcoming national channel. The makers have roped in an array of talented actors.

According to our sources, Usha Bachani (Kundali Bhagya), Sanjay Swaraj (Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2), Mallika Ghai (Aarambh), and veteran actors Raza Murad and Surendra Pal have been roped in for the show.

The makers are yet to lock their main leads!

Usha and Surendra will play the male lead’s parents, while Sanjay and Mallika will be seen depicting negative roles in the show.

Usha confirmed the news and shared, 'I am glad to play a positive role after a long time. Until now, people have mostly seen me playing negative roles, so this show will show my other side to viewers.'

We could not get through to the other actors for their comment.

 

