Read on: Ishqbaaaz and Dil Boley team bond over lunch

A family that eats together stays together!!!

Well, the loving families of Star Plus’ popular dailies, Ishqbaaaz and Dil Boley Oberoi (Four Lions) prove the saying. Amidst all the hectic work schedules, it’s always nice to spend some good time with your colleagues over lunch.

Yes, the team of Ishqbaaaz and Dil Boley Oberoi never fail to spend some quality time together over lunch.

When we contacted Leenesh, he said, “We have been enjoying lunch together since the beginning of the show, and I feel that we will maintain this habit till the end. At first, we three brothers started having our lunch together, and gradually more people started joining us, and now we have the entire team together. We always wait for each other, so that we can take a break together. If you love our on-screen chemistry, you should know, we have a more amazing one off-screen.”

We also asked Leenesh to share who is the biggest foodie on sets. He revealed, “Siraj (Mustafa Khan) sir is a big foodie. He gets non-veg for everyone quite regularly. Actually, everyone is a foodie on our show. Even Gauri (Shrenu Parikh), Anika (Surbhi Chandana) and Shivaay (Nakuul Mehta) bhaiya eat a lot; rest everyone else is on diet including me. Also we kind of take turns to treat the team. Recently Surbhi got some amazing food for all of us.”

Woaaah! That's what is called true team spirit.

May their bond keeps growing with time!