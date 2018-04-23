Read to know about cast and crew details of Satyameva Jayati…

KOLKATA: We have already reported that Colors Bangla is launching a new show called Satyameva Jayati. Now TellyChakkar brings the cast and crew details.

Well, Anindo Banerjee and Sovan Jana are directing this show. Nandini Kundu is the story writer while the makers have roped in stand-up comedian Chandradoy Pal to write the dialogues of this sitcom. Chandradoy is making his television debut with this serial.

The makers have conceived an interesting tagline for Satyameva Jayati and it is: ‘Shinghi Shasurir Baaghini Bouma’. Here ‘Shinghi Shasuri’ represents the mother-in-law named Satyapriya Singho (played by Subadra) and ‘Baaghini Bouma’ represents the daughter-in-law named Jayati Bagh (played by Rupsa Chatterjee). The narrative will revolve around the lives of the mother-in-law and the daughter-in-law and how interestingly their roles get reversed at work place when Satyapriya, who is a constable, reports to sub-inspector, Jayati. While dealing with crime in their unique and hysterical methods, the duo occasionally also rope in their family members to assist in the job.

The actors who will be seen as their family members include Raja Goswami (Raaj Singho, Satyapriya’s son), Sayantani Sengupta (Khona Singho, Raaj’s elder sister), Shankar Debnath (Godai Singho, Satyapriya’s Husband), Sudipa Basu (Lojjaboti Singho, Satyapriya’s mother-in-law), Nitya Ganguly (Satyapriya’s father) and Nabannita Mukherjee (Basantamalati, maid in Singho Household).

At a recent press meet of the show, which was held in a studio of Kolkata, Anindo Banerjee said to media, “This show is different from other ‘shashuri-bouma’ soaps. In this comedy show both the mother-in-law and the daughter-in-law are working. They do their household duties and are also working women.”

Since this upcoming serial is showcasing the two female protagonists as working women, Banerjee mentioned that this soap has stepped forward when it comes to the portrayal of women in daily soaps.

When asked specially by TellyChakkar about the idea/inspiration behind the show, he shared, “It is inspired from a Marathi show but we have weaved the story to suit Bengal. We have just taken the concept; the narration will be entirely different.”

Praising the team of actors, Anindo added, “I have a good set of actors. Comedy depends on acting and timing. Direction is of course important but actors play an equally important role. It is always not possible to write brilliant punch lines but I know if we give a few basic lines to these actors they will perform brilliantly. They can improvise and this (talent) is very important in comedy.”

Best wishes, team Satyameva Jayati!

And readers, gear up for their hilarious journey.

Produced by Eyewash, the show will start from 30 April and air every Monday to Sunday at 6 pm.

