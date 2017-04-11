Read to know about climax of ‘Locket’ drama in Taarak Mehta

The fun track of the locket drama will continue in SAB TV’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Neela Telefilms).

The men of Gokuldham society have gone anxious after knowing the truth of the 'locket' which their wives forced them to wear.

Now, in the coming episodes, Ratnavali will begin with the process by analyzing on the gemstone. The colour of the gemstone will determine how much that person loves his wife.

Sodhi’s (Gurucharan Singh) locket would break, which would mean that he loves his wife too much and his love towards her is very energetic.

Iyer’s (Tanuj Mahashabde) stone will change its colour to red which would signify that his love towards his wife is extremely strong, no matter what the circumstances are.

Haathi’s (Azad Kavi) stone will alter its colour to light blue which would mean that his heart is like a sky and the love towards his wife is as big as the sky i.e. infinite.

Mehta’s (Sailesh Lodha) stone will change its colour to pinkish red meaning his love towards his wife is ever green and his style is very romantic.

Bhide’s (Mandar Chandwadkar) stone will change its colour to yellow meaning his love towards his wife is old fashioned and he loves her a lot but is unable to express it easily.

After a lot of drama, Jethalal (Dilip Joshi) will hand over his locket to Ratnavali.

However, the colour of Jethaalal’s stone will change into black which means that he doesn’t love his wife Daya (Disha Vakani).

Seeing this, everyone would get shocked and surprised.

Jethalal doesn’t love his wife Daya? Or is there more drama waiting for viewers.

Watch the show to know more!!!