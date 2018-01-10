Read on to know about crime-comic sitcom ‘Gariahat-er Ganglords’

The production house SVF Entertainment is set to launch its digital series, ‘Gariahat-er Ganglords’ – a comic take on Kolkata underworld, starring Saurav Das, Ayan Bhattacharjee and Debmalya Gupta in pivotal roles.

Directed by Atreyee Sen, the crime-comic sitcom will start streaming on digital platforms from January 13.

With a slightly dark tone that mirrors the happenings in the underworld, Gariahat-er Ganglords is a comedy-of-errors revolving around a young wannabe gang-lord called Jonny and his blind-and-partly-deaf partner Bunty. Chaos starts with the arrival of Jonny’s young cousin Buchku from Malda, West Bengal. It is an epochal event that will change their lives for the better or worse, depending on how you look at it. Buchku moves in with the gangster duo, filling their lives with a blend of his naivety, stupidity and wildness. As the comic gangsters live together, it leads to a series of unlucky yet hilarious incidents.

While Saurav and Ayan play Jonny and Bunty respectively, Debmalya plays Buchku.

Other actors who will be seen in the series include Chandan Sen, Kanchan Mullick, Shweta Chowdhury, Akshay Kapoor, Jonardan Bose, Anindita Bose, Sudipa Basu, Dolly Basu and Saqi Banerjee.