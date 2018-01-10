Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Read on to know about crime-comic sitcom ‘Gariahat-er Ganglords’

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
10 Jan 2018 08:10 PM

The production house SVF Entertainment is set to launch its digital series, ‘Gariahat-er Ganglords’ – a comic take on Kolkata underworld, starring Saurav Das, Ayan Bhattacharjee and Debmalya Gupta in pivotal roles.

Directed by Atreyee Sen, the crime-comic sitcom will start streaming on digital platforms from January 13.

With a slightly dark tone that mirrors the happenings in the underworld, Gariahat-er Ganglords is a comedy-of-errors revolving around a young wannabe gang-lord called Jonny and his blind-and-partly-deaf partner Bunty. Chaos starts with the arrival of Jonny’s young cousin Buchku from Malda, West Bengal. It is an epochal event that will change their lives for the better or worse, depending on how you look at it. Buchku moves in with the gangster duo, filling their lives with a blend of his naivety, stupidity and wildness. As the comic gangsters live together, it leads to a series of unlucky yet hilarious incidents.

While Saurav and Ayan play Jonny and Bunty respectively, Debmalya plays Buchku.

Other actors who will be seen in the series include Chandan Sen, Kanchan Mullick, Shweta Chowdhury, Akshay Kapoor, Jonardan Bose, Anindita Bose, Sudipa Basu, Dolly Basu and Saqi Banerjee. 

Tags > Gariahat-er Ganglords, Saurav Das, Ayan Bhattacharjee, Debmalya Gupta, Pivotal roles, Chandan Sen, Kanchan Mullick, Shweta Chowdhury, Akshay Kapoor, Jonardan Bose, Anindita Bose, Sudipa Basu, Dolly Basu, Saqi Banerjee,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Hot Downloads

Tina Dutta
Tina Dutta
Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp
Gautam Rode
Gautam Rode
Payal Rajput
Payal Rajput
Devoleena Bhattacharjee
Devoleena Bhattacharjee
Suyyash Rai
Suyyash Rai
Vivek Dahiya
Vivek Dahiya
Emma Watson
Emma Watson
Shashank Vyas
Shashank Vyas
Srishty Rode
Srishty Rode

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

poll

Who will win Bigg Boss 11?

Who will win Bigg Boss 11?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Bigg Boss 11: Who do think will get evicted this week?

Bigg Boss 11
previous polls Click Here
Go Top