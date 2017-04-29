Read to know about the upcoming twists in Colors' Swabhimaan

Colors’ popular daily Ek Shringar Swabhimaan (Rajshri Productions) is gearing up with lots of twists and turns.

The ongoing episode of the popular daily is revolving around the tough time that Sharda (Prachee Shah Paandya) is facing, ever since her inappropriate MMS with the CM (Khalid Siddiqui) got leaked in the media.

Recently, we saw Meghna (Sangeita Chauhaan) finding a clue against her father-in-law Nand Kishore (Vinay Jain), and came to a conclusion that he is the mastermind behind this dirty act. On the other hand, Naina (Ankitta Sharma) is trying to convince Meghna not to take any step and blame him without any proof as it can create differences between the two families.

The sisters already had a little argument over the same.

Our source informs us that, in the upcoming episodes of the series, the difference of opinion between the two sisters will separate them. They will decide to stand up for their individual view. While Meghna will try to expose Nand Kishore at any cost, on the other hand, Naina will try to stop Meghna from taking any such step.

"When Sandhya (Suchitra Pillai) will learn about the differences cropping between sisters, she will try to add fuel to the fire," added the source.

We could not reach the actors for a comment.

Will these issues cause the sisters to part ways?

