Read on to know about Zee Bangla's Amloki

Kolkata: Time to smile as we bring details of Zee Bangla's new serial Amloki, which will be launched soon.

Well, the soap will narrate the story of a six-year-old girl named Amloki, who was born deaf and dumb.

Amloki hails from a poor family. Her father is a gambler and her mother runs the family by preparing jaggery at daytime and acting in Jatra at night. The sole reason for her mother’s existence is Amloki. She believes that someday her daughter will be cured. However, destiny has its own plans. Amloki loses her mother suddenly.

Her responsibility now solely rests on the shoulders of her irresponsible father. But instead of taking care of his special daughter, her father shoves off his duties and makes a quick escape. Now how Amloki survives all by herself in this cruel world and takes her truant father to task and makes him realize his mistakes is something the viewers will get to know by being a part of her journey.

The story has been penned down by Sahana Dutta. Anupam Ghoroi, who tasted success with Goenda Ginni, is the director of the show.

Aishwarya Roy is essaying the character of Amloki while Antara is playing her mother.

Produced by SVF, Amloki will start from 12 February at 7.30 pm.

