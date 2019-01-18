News

Read on to know how Karanvir Bohra has a connection with The Accidental Prime Minister

MUMBAI: Directed by Vijay Ratnakar Gutte, The Accidental Prime Minister is a recently released Bollywood film. The Bohra Brothers production revolves around Manmohan Singh, who was the Prime Minister of India from 2004 to 2014. Veteran actor Anupam Kher plays the central role of Manmohan Singh.  

Now after reading the headline, you must be wondering how Karanvir Bohra has a connection with the film. 

Well, producer Sunil Bohra is Karanvir’s first cousin. 


The popular television actor, who was seen in the 12th season of the reality show Bigg Boss, has even promoted the film in his own ways. 

Interesting, isn’t it? 

The Accidental Prime Minister hit the theatres on 11 January 2019. The film received mixed reviews from critics. 

past seven days